Threshers Tie It Late But Fall in Extras

April 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







CLEARWATER, FL - Raider Tello tied the game in the eighth and Eduardo Tait matched his season-high with three hits, but the Clearwater Threshers (10-8) fell 5-3 in ten innings to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (10-8) on Thursday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers transform into the Clearwater Beach Dogs on Friday as they try to even the series once again.

Aroon Escobar was hit by the first pitch in the bottom of the first inning out of the hand of Mighty Mussels starter Jason Doktorczyk. With two outs in the frame, Joel Dragoo doubled to left, moving Escobar to third base. The first pitch of the next at-bat bounced off the glove of Fort Myers' catcher Jefferson Valladares, allowing Escobar to score the game's first run on a passed ball.

Fort Myers tied the game on a double in the top of the sixth inning that evened the score at one. They took the lead on a leadoff home run to begin the seventh inning. Tait led off the eighth inning with a single, moving to second base when Joel Dragoo drew a walk. After a passed ball moved Tait to third, Tello smashed a two-out single up the middle to plate Tait and tie the game at two.

The Threshers stranded the winning run on second in the ninth, sending the game into extra innings. A three-run homer by Fort Myers gave the Mighty Mussels a three-run lead in the top of the tenth. Dragoo began the frame on second base as the extra runner and moved to third on a passed ball. He scored on a ground out by Brady Day to cut the deficit to two runs. However, the next two batters got out, sealing a 5-3 loss to the Mighty Mussels.

Andrew Painter struck out three and surrendered two hits in 3.0 shutout innings of a no-decision. Marcus Morgan walked one and struck out two in 2.0 scoreless and hitless innings. Reese Dutton allowed two runs on three hits in 3.0 innings with two strikeouts and took a blown save. Jose Peña (1-1) took the loss, allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 2.0 frames.

Painter has combined for 6.0 shutout innings and seven strikeouts in his last two starts...Escobar has drawn three walks in two separate games this series...Tait tied his season high with his second three-hit game of the season...Nori extended his career-best on-base streak to 11 games...He is the third Thresher (Escobar, Shojinaga) with an on-base streak of ten or more games in April 2025...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Friday, April 25, to continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Friday will be at 6:30 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

