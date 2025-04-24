Houghton's Go-Ahead Homer Powers Mussels Past Threshers 5-3 in 10 Innings

April 24, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Maddux Houghton might not have started Thursday's game against the Clearwater Threshers, but he delivered the game winning hit with a 3-run home run down the left field line in the top of the tenth inning, propelling the Mussels past the Threshers 5-3.

The Mussels (10-7) entered their first extra inning game of the season tied 2-2 with the Threshers (10-7). Yohander Martinez was used as a pinch runner at second base, and Angel Del Rosario reached on an error to set up first and third. A fly out from Bryon Chourio brought Maddux Houghton to the plate. Houghton had entered the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth and was 0-2 on the night. He then pulled the first pitch he saw 350 feet down the left field line to put Fort Myers ahead 5-2.

In the bottom of the tenth, Brady Day brought a run across on a groundout to make it 5-3. Houghton then followed up his homer with an incredible catch against the wall in right-center, robbing Carter Mathison of an extra-base hit, and keeping the Threshers from bringing the tying run to the plate.

The game was started by Jason Doktorczyk. He allowed an unearned run in the first as Clearwater jumped ahead 1-0 on a wild pitch. Doktorczyk threw four solid innings while allowing just one hit and the early unearned run.

Phillies No. 1 prospect (MLB No. 7) Andrew Painter started for the Threshers and threw three scoreless innings in his outing, touching 99 MPH during a plate appearance against Byron Chourio.

Trailing 1-0 in the sixth, Chourio singled through the right side of the infield to extend his on base streak to 16 games. Two batters later, Yasser Mercedes doubled to left to tie the game 1-1.

Fort Myers took its first lead in the following frame, as Jay Thomason launched a 421 foot homer to lead off the inning and put the Mussels ahead 2-1. He now leads the team with four home runs this season.

Clearwater tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with Kade Brgg on the mound, as Raider Tello connected on an RBI single. Bragg escaped the jam with limited damage as he struckout Avery Owusu Asiedu to end the inning and strand a pair of base runners.

Devin Kirby (2-0) entered in the ninth and worked himself in and out of trouble. With runners at first and second and nobody out, Day popped a bunt up to third baseman Miguel Briceno, who dropped the ball and was able to turn a double play. Eduardo Tait then singled to continue the threat, but Kirby struck out Joel Dragoo to strand another pair of base runners and send the game to extras.

The two teams are now tied for first in the FSL West for the second time this week, with three games remaining in the series.

The Mussels return to action on Friday, April 25, for game four of the series. Cole Peschl (1-0, 0.00) starts for the Mussels. First pitch against the Threshers is set for 6:30 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

