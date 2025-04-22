Tait Homers Early, But Threshers Drop Series Opener

April 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

CLEARWATER, FL - Despite taking an early lead on a first inning homer, the Clearwater Threshers (9-7) fell 8-3 to the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (9-7) on Tuesday night at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers hope a day game will improve their odds when they take on the Mighty Mussels again on Wednesday afternoon.

After Aroon Escobar led off the bottom of the first with a walk, Eduardo Tait drilled the first pitch he saw over the right field wall, giving the Threshers a two-run lead after the opening frame. The Mighty Mussels stormed back with four runs on four consecutive hits in the top of the fourth inning to take a two-run lead.

The Mighty Mussels added on in the top of the sixth, plating four runs to extend their advantage to 8-2. Brady Day started the bottom of the seventh inning with a double down the right field line, scoring on a similar double hit by Carter Mathison in the next at-bat to cut the deficit to five runs. Despite two hits in the ninth, the Threshers couldn't rally back and fell 8-3 to start the series against Fort Myers.

Sam Highfill (1-1) surrendered four runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts over 4.2 innings to take the loss. Erik Ritchie walked one batter in 0.1 innings. Erubiel Armenta walked three in 0.1 innings and allowed four runs. Gabriel Barbosa tossed 2.2 shutout innings with three hits and one walk allowed and struck out three. Saul Teran struck out one batter and retired all three that he faced in the final frame.

Highfill spun his longest career outing and the longest by a Thresher this season...All four of Tait's home runs this season have been hit over the right field fence at BayCare Ballpark...Nori has reached safely in a career-best nine straight games...Mathison recorded his first multi-hit game of the season...All but two of the Threshers' hits went for extra bases...The Threshers return to Clearwater on Wednesday, April 23, to continue a six-game home series against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels...First pitch on Wednesday will be at 12:00 pm...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase ticketsThe hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

