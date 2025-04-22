Mets Win Again in Extras with 3-2 Victory over Tortugas

April 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their third game in a row with a 3-2 comeback victory in 10 innings over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday night at Clover Park. The Mets are now 3-0 in extra inning games this year.

Jeremy Rodriguez drew a four-pitch walk from Dominic Scheffler with two outs and the bases loaded in the 10th inning to force home Willy Fanas for the winning run. Two batters earlier Yohairo Cuevas took ball four on a 3-2 pitch from Scheffler with the bases loaded to bring home A.J. Ewing as the tying run.

Daytona had taken a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when pinch hitter Luis Reyes hit a sac fly.

Mets third baseman Colin Houck provided the run to get the game to extra innings. Houck broke up a two-hit shutout with a 421-foot home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to tie the game 1-1.

Daytona scored its lone run in the fourth inning on a two-out RBI double by Carter Graham off Mets starter Nate Dohm.

Dohm was otherwise excellent. He pitched 4.0 innings, scattering four hits and one run. Dohm did not walk a batter and struck out seven Tortugas in the first three innings.

Irving Cota pitched 4.0 shutout innings of relief to lower his season ERA to 0.68.

Josh Blum pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning and retired all three batters he faced in the 10th inning to earn the win.

Tortugas pitchers David Lorduy and Irvin Machuca combined to retire 18 Mets in a row from two outs in the first inning until two outs in the seventh inning.

Houck, Marco Vargas and Cuevas were responsible for the Mets three hits in the contest.

The Mets (9-7) and Tortugas (8-8) play the second game of their series at Clover Park on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

