Blue Jays break through late to top Tarpons, 6-3

April 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons pitcher Tony Rossi

TAMPA, Fla. - A tightly contested battle slipped away late as the Tampa Tarpons (7-9) fell to the Dunedin Blue Jays (8-8) to open the series Tuesday night at "The Tank", 6-3. Dunedin used a three-run rally in the top of the eighth inning-fueled by timely hitting and a costly wild pitch-to break a 3-3 deadlock and secure the win.

Tarpons starter RHP Andrew Landry delivered his longest outing of the season, going a career-high six innings. The right-hander allowed three earned runs on eight hits while striking out five. One of those runs can in the top of the second, when Edward Duran roped a ground-rule double to right-center and later came around to score on a wild pitch by Landry.

Tampa quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning. 3B Parks Harber led off with a double and came around to score on a base hit by LF Tyler Wilson. Harber, the team's leading hitter (.291), finished 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles.

The Blue Jays regained the lead in the fourth, when Manuel Beltre knocked an RBI single to bring home Brock Tibbitts, who reached after being hit by a pitch.

DH Edgleen Perez helped Tampa even the score once again in the fifth with a sacrifice fly that plated 1B Josue Gonzalez. Perez was a spark at the plate all evening, reaching base four times via two singles and two walks.

The turning point came in the eighth inning. After Tampa issued three walks to load the bases, a wild pitch allowed the go-ahead run to score. Braden Barry followed with a sharp single up the middle to drive in two more, giving the Blue Jays a 6-3 advantage. The Tarpons were unable to mount a rally in the final two innings.

Tampa will look to even the six-game series on Wednesday night, with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. RHP Danny Flatt is slated to start for the Tarpons in search of his first win of the season.

