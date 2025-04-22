Strong Pitching Night Slips Away in Series Opener

April 22, 2025 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla- The Daytona Tortugas held the St. Lucie Mets to just three hits and did not allow a run over the first eight innings, but St. Lucie tied the game in the ninth, then walked away with a 3-2 win in ten innings on Tuesday night at Clover Park.

St. Lucie (9-7) drew four walks in the bottom of the tenth inning, scoring twice without putting the ball in play, as Daytona (8-8) dropped their third in a row in excruciating fashion.

The first three innings featured little offense on either side, with St. Lucie mustering just a two-out single in the first. Daytona did a little better, with a pair of singles in the first two innings. However, St. Lucie Nate Dohm struck out five straight over the second and third frames.

In the fourth, though, Daytona jumped in front with a two-out rally. Esmith Pineda started things off by lining a single to left-center. Carter Graham followed by ripping a drive to deep left-center that got down on the warning track, scoring Pineda all the way from first on a two-out double to put the Tortugas in front 1-0.

Daytona starter David Lorduy finished off a strong outing by striking out two in a 1-2-3 fourth, going 4.0 scoreless innings and allowing one hit and no walks, finishing with five strikeouts as he set down his final ten batters.

Irvin Machuca came on for the fifth and took the baton from Lorduy. He struck out two in a spotless fifth, then followed with a 1-2-3 sixth. The right-hander then surrendered a two-out walk in the seventh, followed by a steal, but a fine defensive play from Carlos Sanchez ended the inning.

Machuca's longest outing as a Tortuga lasted 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and a walk, while striking out three.

Will Cannon then entered for the eighth and started strong with a pair of strikeouts, before allowing a two-out double. However, he picked a groundout to end the inning and keep Daytona in front 1-0.

Cannon returned for the ninth and recorded the first out. However, with one out, Colin Houck turned on a 1-1 offering and blasted it 421 feet out to left, tying the game and sending the game into extra innings.

In the tenth, Pineda started at second for Daytona and with one out moved to third on a wild pitch. Pinch-hitter Luis Reyes then lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Pineda to put Daytona in front 2-1.

In the bottom of the inning, though, patience won out for St. Lucie. Starting with a runner at second, a walk and wild pitch put two in scoring position with no outs. After a strikeout, an intentional walk loaded the bases with one down.

Yohairo Cuevas then drew a walk on a full count to tie the game, before a strikeout netted Daytona the second out. Jeremy Rodriguez, though, took four straight balls to force in the winning run, as St. Lucie literally walked off a 3-2 winner in ten innings.

Daytona will play game two of a six-game series with the St. Lucie Mets on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. and pregame coverage with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, will begin on the Tortugas Radio Network at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets for every Tortugas home game are available on our website, by calling 386-257-3172, or by visiting the Jackie Robinson Ballpark box office at 110 E. Orange Avenue.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.