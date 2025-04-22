Marauders Walked off 2-1 in Series Opener Versus Tigers

Lakeland, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders fell 2-1 in their series opener with the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Tuesday night at Publix Field.

Despite the loss, Bradenton's pitching staff hurled another gem, allowing just two runs, on five hits with 11 strikeouts.

Starter Clevari Tejada opened the game with three scoreless innings and faced the minimum during his first time through Lakeland's order.

With two outs in the fourth, he allowed a triple and RBI single that gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead. He finished his night tossing four frames while allowing just the one run.

Reliever Isaias Uribe was stellar, tossing two shutout relief innings while fanning three. Hunter Furtado also tossed two scoreless frames and punched out a season-high four batters.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh, Axiel Plaz struck a leadoff double to left to place the tying run in scoring position. After a balk advanced him to third, he scored on a wild pitch with two-outs to knot the game at 1-1.

Still tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth with two outs, Franyerber Montilla walked and stole second. The next hitter was Ricardo Hurtado who launched a game-winning ground-rule double to left to win the game 2-1.

Hurtado drove in both runs on the night for Lakeland, both times with two outs. The finish marked the first walk-off defeat for Bradenton this season.

Bradenton fell to 5-11 on the season, while Lakeland moved to 8-8. The Marauders will look to bounce back tomorrow against Lakeland with first pitch slated for 6:00 p.m. and coverage beginning at 5:45 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

