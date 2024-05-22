PaddleHeads Rained Out in Idaho Falls Wednesday Night

IDAHO FALLS, ID - After a dramatic Opening Night Tuesday, the Missoula PaddleHeads would be looking to get into the win column for the first time in 2024 Wednesday night opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. Winter-like conditions were a factor throughout the day in the Idaho Falls region however which put these plans into doubt. Play was ultimately postponed Tuesday evening. These 2 clubs will now play in a double-header scheduled for Thursday at Melaleuca Field.

Both games will be 7-inning affairs with the first pitch of game 1 set for 4:00 p.m. After the conclusion of game 1, the 2nd game of the day will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game of the day. To keep up to date on all the action, tune in on 102.9 ESPN Radio Missoula, and 1029espn.com.

