Vibes and High Wheelers Suspended in 2024 Season Opener

May 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

DAVIS, C.A. - Opening Day usually has a lot of symbolic meaning. It is an opportunity for clubs and players to start over, move on from the past, and look for success in the upcoming season.

However, that didn't come to fruition on Tuesday night, when the first game between the Rocky Mountain Vibes and the Yolo High Wheelers was suspended after five innings due to a light delay at Dobbins Stadium.

At the stoppage, the High Wheelers led 4-3 after scoring four unanswered runs, including a three-run fourth inning.

Right hander Carlos Lomeli opened the game on the mound for Rocky Mountain, while Yolo opted for rookie Cameron Reppetti.

The Vibes scored the game's opening three runs, one in each of the first three innings. Outfielders Mason Sykes and Steven Rivas drove in the opening two runs for the Vibes. Both tallied their first RBI in a Rocky Mountain uniform. In the top of the third inning, a wild pitch and an errant throw to third base brought another Vibes runner home, extending Rocky Mountain's lead to 3-0.

After that it was all Highwheelers. Catcher Angel Mendoza came around to score on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third, giving Yolo its first run in franchise history. One inning later, second baseman Bobby Lada knotted the game for Yolo with a two-run triple to the right center gap. That triple was later changed to a double and an E9 to advance Lada to third. The Highwheelers followed that up with a lead taking fielder's choice off the bat of Brayland Skinner to put Yolo on top 4-3.

Shortly after, Lomeli picked up a key double play to end the bleeding. However, his day would end after four innings. The final line for the second year Vibe read 4 I.P., 4 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 K. Rookie Brayde Hirai would come in as Rocky Mountain's first reliever. The left hander tossed a clean inning, picking up two strikeouts along the way.

By the time Rocky Mountain was set to bat again in the top of the sixth, the outfield had become pitch black. Dobbins field, a first-year stadium in the Pioneer League, could not produce enough light to keep the game going. Vibes manager Les Lancaster and Highwheelers manager Billy Horton met with the games umpires and agreed to suspend the game.

The game will restart at a time to be determined.

