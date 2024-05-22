Dramatic Opening Night Ends in 'Knockout' Defeat

May 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Opening night across the Pioneer League in 2024 saw the Missoula PaddleHeads open their season on the road in a battle with the Idaho Falls Chukars to open the season. It was a night of excitement at Melaleuca Field as the Pioneer League opened its 85th season. Many times during an opening day, the pomp and circumstance of pregame festivities is the highlight of the night. The dust then settles, and then it becomes the first of 96 games that are on the slate ahead. This opening night would prove to be much different in a dramatic run to the finish that featured seemingly countless twists and turns.

Trailing by 3 headed to the top of the ninth the PaddleHeads were on the ropes trailing 6-3. With 2-outs recorded a walk to rookie outfielder Mike Rosario would slide the door open a crack for PaddleHeads shortstop Kameron Willman, representing the tying run. The former Kansas State Wildcat would clearly have a flair for the dramatic hitting a game tying home run to dead center field knotting things up at 6. This would send opening night to a 'Knockout'.

