Update to Week Schedule

May 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Yolo High Wheelers News Release







As a brand new organization, we are working through stadium lighting issues that we did not anticipate. Due to this issue, today's game as well as Thursday, Friday, & Saturday are being rescheduled to an undetermined future date. Your ticket for today's game will be honored for the future date, and you will also be receiving a complimentary ticket to Sunday's day game at 1:05pm. Thank you all for the support and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.

Troy Loparco

General Manager Yolo High Wheelers

