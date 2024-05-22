Update to Week Schedule
May 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)
Yolo High Wheelers News Release
As a brand new organization, we are working through stadium lighting issues that we did not anticipate. Due to this issue, today's game as well as Thursday, Friday, & Saturday are being rescheduled to an undetermined future date. Your ticket for today's game will be honored for the future date, and you will also be receiving a complimentary ticket to Sunday's day game at 1:05pm. Thank you all for the support and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused.
Troy Loparco
General Manager Yolo High Wheelers
• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...
Pioneer League Stories from May 22, 2024
- Update to Week Schedule - Yolo High Wheelers
- Yolo Finally Triumph 10-7 - Yolo High Wheelers
- PaddleHeads Rained Out in Idaho Falls Wednesday Night - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Chukars Claim Opening Night Win in Knockout Round - Idaho Falls Chukars
- Range Riders Smash Four Homers in Opening Night Loss - Glacier Range Riders
- Vibes and High Wheelers Suspended in 2024 Season Opener - Rocky Mountain Vibes
- Ballers Win on Opening Night 7-6 - Oakland Ballers
- Dramatic Opening Night Ends in 'Knockout' Defeat - Missoula PaddleHeads
- Mustangs Win Opener at Great Falls 8-6 - Billings Mustangs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Yolo High Wheelers Stories
- Update to Week Schedule
- Yolo Finally Triumph 10-7
- Pioneer Baseball League Announces Launch of High Wheelers