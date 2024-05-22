Range Riders Smash Four Homers in Opening Night Loss

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (0-1) had no problem sending the ball over the night Tuesday night tallying four home runs, but stumbled just short of an opening night victory, losing 7-6 at the hands of the Oakland Ballers.

The Ballers struck first in their debut inning as a professional franchise before nabbing another run in the top of the second. The Range Riders struck back with a solo home run from Drew Sims in the bottom of the inning. Sims missed all of 2023 due to injury, so it was a huge moment for him to go yard in his first at-bat back. In the next inning, Andy Atwood went deep in his Glacier debut before returner Christian Kirtley torched one over the left field fence to make it 4-2 Range Riders. Oakland would score five unanswered runs to go up 7-4, and a 442-foot home run from Ben Fitzgerald would not be enough to bring Glacier back.

The Range Riders are back in action tonight with another 7:05 PM first pitch against Oakland for game two of the young season.

