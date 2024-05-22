Mustangs Win Opener at Great Falls 8-6

May 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

A fantastic pitching performance by Luke Trueman and early offense propel the Mustangs to an 8-6 win over the Voyagers.

The win signifies the first time the Mustangs (1-0) have won back-to-back Opening Day games for the first time since 2017-18. The Mustangs are now 5-2 in Opening Day games against the Voyagers (0-1) since 2008.

The Mustangs got the scoring started early, as Taylor Lomack started the first inning with a first-pitch single, stole second, advanced to third on a ground ball, and came home on a Jason Rooks sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

The Mustangs found stellar pitching throughout the night, but the best performance came from Trueman's five innings, giving up just two runs on six hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.

Trueman got it started early with back-to-back strikeouts looking on Mahkai Backstrom and Xane Washington, and retired Jack Lynch on a ground ball.

The Mustangs rewarded him with another run in the second with a two-out single by Luke Fennelly and the first professional hit from Jake Sisto, as he drove home Fennelly on a double the opposite way to make it 2-0.

Trueman struggled in the second inning, giving up a leadoff double to Livingston Morris, and a one-out RBI single by Frank Podkul. Alberto Gonzalez doubled to right-center field, but center-fielder Brendan Ryan cut off the ball from reaching the wall which prevented Podkul from scoring. Trueman responded by punching out the next two hitters to preserve a 2-1 lead.

After three hits in a row by Lomack, Ryan, and an RBI knock by Rooks, Figueredo flew out to center to score Ryan to make it 4-1. Mitch Moralez smoked a ball over the left-center field fence 386 feet to score Figueredo and the Mustangs took a 6-1 advantage in the third.

In the home half, Backstrom led off the inning with a double, and came around to score off a sac fly by Lynch two batters later to make it 6-2.

Lomack picked up his third hit of the night with a double, and Ryan brought him home to make it 7-2.

Trueman retired eight of his last 11 batters to earn himself a win this evening.

The Mustangs received stellar relief pitching, too. Brendan Medoro pitched a scoreless sixth inning. While Riley Bost struggled, giving up three runs in the seventh, he struck out Podkul looking to limit the damage and preserve a 7-5 lead.

The Mustangs picked up an insurance run in the eighth, after nine of 11 hitters failed to reach base after the fourth inning. Fennelly reached on a leadoff walk, and Blake Evans picked up a bunt single to advance Fennelly to second. Lomack reached on an error to load the bases, and Ryan had a ground ball to second where he beat the relay throw to avoid an inning ending double play to score Fennelly and make it 8-5.

Jonathan Haab tossed an inning giving up a run on a hit and a walk, but he preserved the lead to 8-6.

Trevor Jackson appeared out of the pen in the ninth and shut down the Voyagers striking out the side to end the game.

The Mustangs have Pat Maybach on the hill Wednesday, as they look to extend their series advantage two games to none. You'll find coverage on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

