Ballers Win on Opening Night 7-6

May 22, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Oakland Ballers News Release







In what was a highly anticipated night for many in the Bay Area, the Oakland Ballers won in a dramatic 7-6 victory on Opening Night over the Glacier Range Riders in Montana.

The Ballers wasted no time putting their first run on the board, as Austin Davis doubled home Payton Harden in the top of the first to put the Ballers out in front in the game's opening frame. The Range Riders fell down 2-0 after the first two innings, though they got to Oakland starter Abraham De Leon in the second and third innings, hitting three home runs off of him. Drew Sims, Andy Atwood, and Christian Kirtley all left the yard to give the Range Riders a 4-2 advantage after three innings.

The Ballers star of the game offensively was Austin Davis, and he showed why the Ballers traded for him in the offseason, plating two more runs to tie the game in the fourth. Davis would continue swinging a hot bat, plating the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning with his second double of the game. Davis finished tonight's contest with five hits and four RBI.

With a 5-4 lead through six innings of play, the Ballers looked for some insurance heading into the back third of the ball game. They would get some in the form of the franchise's first home run. A solo shot by Franchise Player Dondrei Hubbard gave the Ballers a two-run advantage. Oakland would make it a 7-4 lead as Austin Davis scored on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth.

The Ballers bullpen combo of Jake Dahle and Derrick Cherry combined to author four innings of shutout baseball, allowing only one hit and striking out three. It was here that the long ball offense of the Riders awoke, as designated hitter Ben Fitzgerald launched a two-run home run off Oakland's Carson Lambert to bring Glacier to within one run. Lambert would shake it off and retire the side in the ninth inning, punctuating the win with back-to-back strikeouts to secure the first win in Oakland Ballers history.

With the win tonight the Ballers are 1-0 to begin their inaugural season and will try to make it a 2-0 start tomorrow with first pitch coming at 6:05pm.

Pioneer League Stories from May 22, 2024

