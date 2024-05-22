Chukars Claim Opening Night Win in Knockout Round

Idaho Falls, Idaho - The Chukars (1-0) and Missoula PaddleHeads (0-1) met for game one of 96 in the 2024 Pioneer League Season at Melaleuca Field in front of a boisterous crowd of 1,152 Chukars fans. Idaho Falls would dominate wire to wire which culminated in a knockout round walk off win for a final score of 7-6.

Owen Sharts got the starting nod for the Chuks from skipper Troy Percival and the right hander from Simi Valley, California did not disappoint. Shartzy would go on to throw seven innings of one-run ball allowing just five hits while striking out four to earn a quality start and Domino's player of the game honors.

In the home half of the opening inning the hometown Chukars came out on fire. Myles Austin, Chris Monroe and Kyle Jenkins all collected RBI singles to put Idaho Falls up 3-0 with eight innings to play.

The PaddleHeads scored their only run of the first 7 innings in the top of the second inning to make it a 3-1 affair.

The bats were held silent as Alfredo Villa for Missoula and Sharts for the Boys from the Falls as Owen got through the 5th and 6th innings in only 10 pitches combined.

Just after the 7th inning stretch, newcomer Jacob Jablonski picked up his first professional hit, first professional RBI and more importantly his first professional home run (of the two run variety) to extend the Chukars lead to 5-1 with two innings to play.

The PaddleHeads scored a pair in the eighth to make it a two run game, then the Chuks grabbed some more insurance with a Brett Barrera RBI single in the home half of the penultimate frame.

Down to their final out and down three runs, KameronWillman played hero for Missoula when he drove a three run blast to dead centerfield to tie the game at 6-6.

After the Chuks were set down in order in the bottom of the ninth the game went to a knockout round where Idaho Falls eventually won the game in the third round thanks to a deep drive by Trevor Rogers.

Game two is set for 7:05 onWednesday at Melaleuca Field with Bryant Bagshaw expected to start for Idaho Falls.

