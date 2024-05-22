Yolo Finally Triumph 10-7

On Tuesday, Yolo was down 3-0 going to the bottom of the third but scored a run on a wild pitch to make it 3-1 Rocky Mountain. In the fourth, the High Wheelers tallied three times which made it 4-1 with the big hit--a two-run triple by second baseman Bobby Lada.

Right-hander Cameron Repetti started the game for Yolo and worked four innings giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out four. Lefty Jacob Stobart (1-0) picked up the game in sixth and earned the first win for the franchise with two shutout frames.

The High Wheelers led 6-3 going to the bottom of the eighth and then plated four runs. Third baseman Braedon Blackford contributed with a two-run double and designated hitter Sam Kuchinski followed immediately adding a two-run single making it 10-3.

Rocky Mountain made things scary in the ninth with a four-run output but Sacramento State alum Jack Zalasky (1) struck out pinch hitter Steven Wilmer to end the game as the possible tying run.

Carlos Lomeli (0-1) took the loss for Rocky Mountain. The Vibes starter allowed four runs (three earned) in four innings.

Yolo will be back at Dobbins Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a 1:05 scheduled first pitch.

HIGH NOTES

The length of the game was 3:30 combining 1:50 from Tuesday and 1:40 Wednesday

Blackford had the first hit in team history with a first inning single. It was also his first professional hit

Other firsts:

Run: Angel Mendoza

Steal: Lada

RBI: Lada

Extra Base Hit: Lada

Strikeout for a pitcher: Repetti

