Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current

May 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







The Kansas City Current claim a tense 1-0 victory in Orlando against the team that knocked them out of the 2024 playoffs. A lone goal by Temwa Chawinga and a defensive masterclass from Kayla Sharples and Lorena were the difference makers.

