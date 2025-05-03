Orange County SC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
May 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC YouTube Video
Lyam MacKinnon scored both goals as Orange County SC took a 2-1 victory against FC Tulsa at Championship Soccer Stadium, putting home the winner with 10 minutes to go after Tulsa had leveled through Taylor Calheira.
