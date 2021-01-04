Ontario Reign to Play 2020-21 AHL Season
January 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The American Hockey League announced today that the league will operate with 28 teams, including the Ontario Reign, for the 2020-21 season.
The Reign, along with three additional member clubs, have been approved for a provisional relocation for the 2020-21 season. The Reign will play all home games at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA, where the team has practiced since 2019.
"We are excited to play the 2020-21 season as the Ontario Reign continue to develop LA Kings prospects," Ontario Reign President Darren Abbott said. "The decision to play at Toyota Sports Performance Center will minimize travel risk for our players while we are unable to play with fans in the building, and we look forward to returning to Toyota Arena, in front of our supporters, when it is deemed safe to do so."
The AHL will operate with five divisions for the upcoming season, with the Reign a part of an eight-team Pacific Division. Ontario will be joined by Bakersfield, Colorado, Henderson, San Diego, San Jose, Stockton and Tucson.
"It is important our young players continue to develop and the Ontario Reign play a significant role in that process," LA Kings President Luc Robitaille said. "We are prepared to do what is best to provide that opportunity while also ensuring a safe and healthy environment for our players and staff at the Toyota Sports Performance Center, where we will play our games this season."
More information regarding a 2020-21 regular-season schedule, training camp details, playoff format and AHLTV will be released at a later date.
