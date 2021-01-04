Providence Bruins Announce Details for 2020-21 Season

The Providence Bruins announced today that they will be playing games for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season at the New England Sports Center (NESC) in Marlborough, MA. The Dunkin' Donuts Center, the home of the Providence Bruins, is unavailable for this season as it is being used by the State of Rhode Island for various Covid-19 related initiatives. The 2020-21 American Hockey League season will see the Providence Bruins play an abbreviated playing schedule beginning in early February and ending in early May. More details about the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.

H. Larue Renfroe, Owner/Chairman of the Providence Bruins, said "We welcome the Providence Bruins to the New England Sports Center for this season with no fans. We do so with a heavy heart as the team belongs at the Dunk, where we look forward to returning to next season and beyond. The Boston-Providence partnership is very strong and we are playing this season to support the Bruins as they play for a Stanley Cup."

"The relationship between the Boston and Providence Bruins is critical to our player development and future success," said Bruins President Cam Neely. "Given the unprecedented circumstances, we are very grateful that the New England Sports Center can host the team this season, and we look forward to the Bruins' return to Providence, not only for the 21-22 season, but for many more to come."

Lawrence Lepore, General Manager of the Dunkin Donuts Center-Providence, said "On behalf of the Dunkin Donuts Center we thank the Bruins for the outstanding long-term partnership and appreciate the flexibility they have shown this season while the Dunk is used for Covid-19 initiatives. We look forward to next season when the team returns to take the ice at the Dunk for many successful seasons thereafter."

I want to thank our fans, season ticket members, corporate partners and suite holders for the amazing support," said Jeff Hagan, COO of the Providence Bruins. "Ticket memberships and partnerships are on sale now for the 2021-22 season, and we will need all the support of our fans and the corporate community as we rebuild the business for our return to the Dunk next season."

