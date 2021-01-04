Chicago Wolves, American Hockey League Ready to Play

January 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release







GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Monday that the 2020-21 regular season will begin Friday, Feb. 5. The Chicago Wolves are among the 28 teams ready to play a shortened season that features an adjusted divisional alignment and a tentative postseason format.

The Wolves plan to play all home games at the Chicago Wolves training facility located in the Triphahn Community Center and Ice Arena in Hoffman Estates -- marking the first time the team won't compete at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. The Wolves will strictly adhere to all COVID-19 protocols in order to create a safe environment for practices and games, which means fans will not be allowed to attend until the Illinois Department of Public Health declares it safe to do so.

Chicago has been assigned to the AHL's Central Division as usual, but the divisional setup features just six teams instead of the traditional eight. The Wolves are joined by the Cleveland Monsters, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild, Rockford IceHogs and Texas Stars. The Milwaukee Admirals, a fierce rival for the last 26 seasons, are one of the three teams that opted out this season. The Manitoba Moose are shifting to a new four-team Canadian Division, which gives the AHL five divisions.

After the Wolves' regular season ends in mid-May -- the official schedule should be released within days -- the AHL has made tentative plans to oversee a condensed postseason competition that will not determine a Calder Cup champion.

"When the Wolves were founded in 1994, we built our organization on three guiding principles," said Wolves general manager Wendell Young. "We wanted to be hockey for the fans, we wanted to compete for championships and we wanted to help people in our community.

"Because COVID-19 protocols prevent us from playing in front of our fans and from competing to win a true Calder Cup, our traditional motivations to play aren't there. Despite that, we feel it's important to play -- not just for our franchise, but for the Carolina Hurricanes as well. We're excited to get this season underway."

The Wolves, who have earned four league championships and 10 division titles, enter their first season as partners with the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. New head coach Ryan Warsofsky's staff features fourth-year assistant Bob Nardella and first-year assistant Patrick Dwyer. Training camp will begin at a date to be determined. To learn more about the upcoming season, visit ChicagoWolves. com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.