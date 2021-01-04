Canucks & Blues to Share AHL Affiliate Utica Comets
January 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning and St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today that the Canucks and Blues will share the Utica Comets as an American Hockey League affiliate during the 2020-21 season.
The partnership was created after the Blues' AHL affiliate Springfield Thunderbirds opted out of the 2021 season due to the pandemic. The Canucks and Blues will each be responsible for filling roster spots on the Utica Comets. Team and business operations for the Utica Comets will continue as in past years, including Robert Esche serving as President, Ryan Johnson as General Manager and Trent Cull as Head Coach.
"We are very pleased to partner with the Blues to find solutions that help both teams during this unique season," said Jim Benning Vancouver Canucks General Manager. "We have strong leadership and support in Utica and I believe our players and our teams will benefit from this partnership."
"Due to the unique circumstances, we are pleased to partner with Vancouver and Utica for the upcoming 2020-21 season," said Blues President of Hockey Operations/General Manager Doug Armstrong. "We trust that our players will be in good hands with the direction and leadership of the Canucks, Comets and especially Robert, Ryan and Trent."
"Vancouver and Utica have worked together seamlessly over the past eight seasons, and this experience has been no different," expressed Comets President Robert Esche. "We look forward to the opportunity to work with the St. Louis Blues in the same fashion as our Vancouver Canucks."
