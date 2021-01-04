Admirals Opt out of 2020-21 AHL Season

January 4, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals Owner/CEO Harris Turer announced today that the team has opted out of the 2020-21 American Hockey League season due to the financial and related implications caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are disappointed that we will be unable to play hockey for the current AHL season," said Turer. "Unfortunately the prospect of playing the season without fans and the lack of any revenue was too difficult to manage. We look forward to getting back on the ice and welcoming our fans back to Panther Arena for the 2021-22 season. We continue to have a strong relationship with the Nashville Predators and the Wisconsin Center District, who have both been helpful and supportive during this time. In addition we would like to thank our fans and corporate partners for their backing and dedication and we look forward to working with them as we look ahead to the 2021-22 season and beyond."

"The Predators look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with the Admirals in the 2021-22 season," Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile said. "The 22-season partnership between the two organizations has proven fruitful for both parties - more than 140 Admirals players have graduated to play for the Predators in the NHL, and the Admirals have consistently ranked among the AHL's top teams, winning the 2004 Calder Cup and qualifying for the playoffs 19 times since the 1998-99 season, their first as a Nashville affiliate."

While the team will not be playing this season, the Admirals focus turns to the 2021-22 campaign. Information for current and prospective season ticket members will be available shortly at milwaukeeadmirals.com and via the team's social media.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.