Chicago Blackhawks Training Camp Roster Packed with IceHogs

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Chicago Blackhawks, National Hockey League affiliate of the Rockford IceHogs, released their 2020-21 training camp roster today featuring 18 IceHogs alumni or players signed by the IceHogs for the upcoming season including 14 players that skated with the club during the 2019-20 season.

Of the 36 skaters and five goalies on the Blackhawks' training camp roster, 14 saw action with the IceHogs during the 2019-20 season including forwards Philipp Kurashev, Matthew Highmore, Brandon Hagel, John Quenneville, Reese Johnson, MacKenzie Entwistle, Tim Soderlund, defensemen Adam Boqvist, Chad Krys, Lucas Carlsson, Nicolas Beaudin and goaltenders Kevin Lankinen, Collin Delia and Matthew Tomkins.

Goaltender Cale Morris was invited to camp and signed with the IceHogs on Oct. 20 after completing his college career at Notre Dame. Forward Kirby Dach also skated with the IceHogs last season, but will not be participating in training camp due to injury.

Other IceHogs alumni taking the ice with the Blackhawks are David Kampf, who was with the team during the 2017-18 season, Andrew Shaw (2011-13), and Brandon Pirri (2010-14). For Pirri, he returns to the organization after an offseason trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 30. He is the IceHogs's all-time leader in points (200) and assists (132) and ranks third in team history with 68 goals, trailing Jeremy Morin (90) and Mark McNeill (72).

