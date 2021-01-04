28 Teams to Participate in 2020-21 American Hockey League Season

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson announced today that the 2020-21 season will include 28 teams when it gets underway on February 5.

The AHL will operate in five divisions this season. Further details, including schedule formats and playoffs, are still to be determined.

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Sound Tigers

Hartford Wolf Pack

Providence Bruins

Canadian Division

Belleville Senators

Laval Rocket

Manitoba Moose

Toronto Marlies

(all pending provincial government approval)

North Division

Binghamton Devils

Hershey Bears

Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Rochester Americans

Syracuse Crunch

Utica Comets

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins

Central Division

Chicago Wolves

Cleveland Monsters

Grand Rapids Griffins

Iowa Wild

Rockford IceHogs

Texas Stars

Pacific Division

Bakersfield Condors

Colorado Eagles

Henderson Silver Knights

Ontario Reign

San Diego Gulls

San Jose Barracuda

Stockton Heat

Tucson Roadrunners

Four teams have been granted provisional relocations for the 2020-21 season: the Binghamton Devils will play in Newark, N.J.; the Ontario Reign will play in El Segundo, Calif.; the Providence Bruins will play in Marlborough, Mass.; and the San Diego Gulls will play in Irvine, Calif.

The Charlotte Checkers, Milwaukee Admirals and Springfield Thunderbirds have elected to opt out of play for the 2020-21 season. All three teams will return to play in 2021-22.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

