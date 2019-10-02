Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today a series of roster moves in advance of opening night on Friday.

The following players have signed a PTO with Ontario -

Lance Bouma - F

Jacob Doty - F

The following players have been reassigned by Los Angeles (NHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL) -

Cole Kehler - G

The following players have been assigned by Ontario to Fort Wayne (ECHL) -

Mason Bergh - F

Max Gottlieb - D

The following players have been released from their training-camp try outs with Ontario -

Matt Boudens - F

Olivier Galipeau - D

Joseph Garreffa - F

Shawn St. Amant - F

The Ontario Reign now have 26 players on their roster.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 regular season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, on October 4, 2019.

