Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves
October 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today a series of roster moves in advance of opening night on Friday.
The following players have signed a PTO with Ontario -
Lance Bouma - F
Jacob Doty - F
The following players have been reassigned by Los Angeles (NHL) to Fort Wayne (ECHL) -
Cole Kehler - G
The following players have been assigned by Ontario to Fort Wayne (ECHL) -
Mason Bergh - F
Max Gottlieb - D
The following players have been released from their training-camp try outs with Ontario -
Matt Boudens - F
Olivier Galipeau - D
Joseph Garreffa - F
Shawn St. Amant - F
The Ontario Reign now have 26 players on their roster.
The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 regular season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, on October 4, 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2019
- Players to Watch: 2019-20 - Belleville Senators
- Kris Versteeg Named 2019-20 Team Captain - Rockford IceHogs
- Griffins Open 2019-20 at Rival Chicago - Grand Rapids Griffins
- D'Orio and Scarfo Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Roster Updated - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ontario Reign Announce Roster Moves - Ontario Reign
- Xavier Ouellet to Resume Captaincy Duties of the Laval Rocket - Laval Rocket
- Condors Open Season at Home in Style on Friday and Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.