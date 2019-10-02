Amerks Announce Roster Moves
October 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) ... Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forward Pascal Aquin to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) and released forward Kyle Olson from his amateur tryout.
Rochester embarks on its 64th American Hockey League season, presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Syracuse Crunch at The Blue Cross Arena.
