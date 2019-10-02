Amerks Announce Roster Moves

October 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release





(Rochester, NY) ... Rochester Americans General Manager Randy Sexton announced today that the team has reassigned forward Pascal Aquin to the Cincinnati Cyclones (ECHL) and released forward Kyle Olson from his amateur tryout.

