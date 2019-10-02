Condors Open Season at Home in Style on Friday and Saturday

October 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The reigning Pacific Division champion Bakersfield Condors open the 2019-20 season on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena) on Friday and Saturday. Friday features $2 beers and $1 hot dogs plus a banner raising. Saturday, arrive early for a player red carpet, enjoy the Futboleros, and Condors scarves are just $5.

Great seats start at just $12 and are available, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office, or by calling 324-PUCK (7825).

OPENING NIGHT $2 BEERS & $1 HOT DOGS - Friday, October 4 at 7 p.m.

Presented by Eyewitness News, 101.1 ESPN, and Michelob Ultra

Enjoy $2 beers through the end of the first intermission and $1 hot dogs; EVERY Friday home game will feature $2 beers and $1 hot dogs

The Condors will raise a 2018-19 Pacific Division banner commemorating the team's 42-win season

Bakersfield hosts the San Diego Gulls (NHL Affiliate: Anaheim Ducks)

Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m.

FUTBOLEROS & $5 SCARVES - Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m.

Presented by Eyewitness News and 96.9 La Caliente

Beginning at 4:30 p.m. greet the team on the player red carpet in front of Mechanics Bank Arena; there will be a Party on the Plaza as well with music, food, and more fun

$5 Frenzy - Condors Scarves: purchase up to two (per game ticket) Condors scarves for just $5 each

The Futboleros soccer act will perform on the plaza pre-game and then throughout the night, dazzling with their soccer skills

LAFC Street Team will be on hand to pump up the crowd and energize the atmosphere

A perfect night for youth soccer and club teams; bring yours out by calling 324-PUCK (7825) and save money off box office pricing

Bakersfield hosts the Ontario Reign (NHL Affiliate: Los Angeles Kings)

Doors open at 6 p.m., the puck drops at 7 p.m. Check out "Breaking the Ice" tonight from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on 23ABC, available online through turnto23.com, and on the 23ABC Facebook and Twitter pages. The show will feature live interviews with head coach Jay Woodcroft, captain Keegan Lowe, Cooper Marody, Shane Starrett, and will have some of the new, exciting food and promotional items for the season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.