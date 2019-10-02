Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that goaltender Adin Hill has been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coyotes American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The club has also assigned goaltender Antti Raanta to Tucson for conditioning purposes.

The 23-year-old Hill registered a 7-5-0 record with a 2.76 goals against average (GAA) and a .901 save percentage (SV%) with a shutout in 13 games with the Coyotes last season. The rookie netminder also earned the NHL's Second Star of the Week for the week of Nov. 26- Dec. 2.

The 6-foot-4, 203-pound native of Comox, BC posted a 16-15-4 record with a 2.61 goals GAA and a .906 SV% in 36 games with the Roadrunners in 2018-19.

Hill was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the third round (76th overall) in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

The 30-year-old Raanta has posted a 26-23-6 record with three shutouts, .925 SV% and a 2.37 GAA in 59 games over two seasons with the Coyotes.

