Admirals Notes

October 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Leading the Admirals Crew...Admirals Head Coach Karl Taylor is back behind the team's bench for his second season. During his rookie campaign Taylor helped guide the Admirals back into the playoffs on the strength of a 11-1-2 stretch to finish the season. While the team did fall in the first round to Iowa, Taylor's group battled back from an 0-2 deficit to force a game five. It was the first post-season win for the Admirals since the 2013. The 21st coach in Admirals history, Taylor has spent four seasons as an assistant with the Texas Stars and prior to that was a head coach in the ECHL for six years. Joining Taylor behind the Ads bench are assistant coaches Scott Ford, who is entering his 11th season with the organization, and Greg Rallo, who is back for his second season.

Set in Net...Having an all-star goalie is a luxury that most teams don't have and having two of them is almost unheard of. However, that's exactly what the Admirals have this season as both Troy Grosenick and Connor Ingram skated in the AHL All-Star Game last season. A Brookfield native and the first Admirals born and raised here, Grosenick posted a 24-14-6 record for the Ads in 2018-19 to go along with a 2.41 goals against average and a .919 save %, the third best in the league. To compliment Grosenick, the Predators acquired Connor Ingram from Tampa Bay. A third-year pro out of Imperial, SK, Ingram went 14-7 with a 2.26 GAA and six shutouts for the Lightning AHL affiliate in Syracuse before getting injured and missing much of the second half of the season.

Welcome Back...The Admirals will see many familiar faces on the team this season, but two who weren't even on the team last season stand out. Forwards Freddy Gaudreau and Miikka Salomaki both find themselves on the Admirals opening night roster after each spent all of last season with Nashville. However, with a glut of talented forwards in training camp, the Predators needed to make some difficult decisions and the Admirals are the beneficiaries of those. Salomaki has 26 points in 162 games of NHL experience and scored 30 goals and dished out 43 assists in 124 games with the Ads. Gaudreau, who scored 20 or more goals twice with the Admirals, has seen action in 84 NHL contests and is best known for becoming just the second player in NHL history to score his first three goals in the Stanley Cup Finals as the Preds made their run in 2017. An AHL All-Star in 2016, Gaudreau has 144 points (66g-78a) in 238 games with the Admirals.

Oh Captain, My Captain...Defenseman Jarred Tinordi signed a two-year contract extension with the Predators over the summer after captaining the Admirals last year. Leadership runs in the blood of the 6'6" blueliner as his dad, Mark, was the captain of the Minnesota North Stars and also the Dallas Stars when the team moved to Texas in 1993. The younger Tinordi had his best statistical season last year, establishing career highs in goals (8), points (22) and games played (75) with the Admirals last season. The Burnsville, MN native has appeared in 365 games at the AHL level with the Ads, Wilkes- Barre/Scranton, Tucson, St. John's and Hamilton to go along with 53 games in the NHL between Montreal and Arizona.

Great Expectations...Two players on the Admirals roster who made big impressions in Nashville training camp and are prominent in the organization's future plans are 2017 1st Round Pick Eeli Tolvanen and 2018 2nd Round pick Rem Pitlick. Tolvanen spent the majority of the season with the Admirals last year, leading team rookies with 35 points on 15 goals and 20 assists, while playing in 58 games. The Vihti, Finland native also made his NHL debut, scoring a goal and adding an assist in four contests with the Preds. Meanwhile Pitlick enters his first pro season after playing three years at the University of Minnesota. Last year with the Gophers he was a Hobey Baker Award Finalist, while leading the team, and finishing third in the Big Ten, with 45 points (21g-24a). Similar to Jarred Tinordi, Pitlick also boasts an impressive hockey pedigree: his dad Lance played nearly 400 NHL games while his brother Tyler currently plays for the Philadelphia Flyers.

You Know You've Made it When...Forward Anthony Richard returns for his fourth season with the Admirals after leading the club in scoring last year 24 goals and 47 points. He also tied for the team lead with seven power-play makers and was the only player to score a hat trick last season, doing it on January 22 against San Antonio. The speedy forward needs just one more point to become the 21st players in team AHL history to crack the 100-point barrier and he will be honored with his very own bobblehead on December 20, which also happens to be his birthday. The Trois-Rivieres, QE native also made his NHL debut last season, skating in one game with the Predators.

Driving the Car...Also back for his fourth season in Milwaukee is defenseman Alex Carrier. The only player to skate in all 76 games last season, Carrier paced the team with 32 assists and was second with 37 points. Currently sitting with 104 career points (15g-89a), the Quebec City native needs just 10 more points to pass Jon Blum and become the Admirals all-time AHL leader in points among defenseman. Carrier was an AHL All-Star in 2017 and is looking to get back to the NHL for the first time since his rookie campaign as well.

Glamorous Jobs...While being a professional hockey player can be pretty glamorous job, not all of the Admirals have had jobs that were so impressive. Forward Colin Blackwell's first job was working in a warehouse, while Brandon Fortunato earned money by scooping ice cream at the beach. River Falls native Tommy Novak has spent time as a caddy and Mathieu Olivier also worked at a golf course, but as the cart attendant. No doubt that defenseman Jeremy Davies built up his strength when he was employed for a while as a furniture mover and Cole Schneider worked for Coke stocking shelves.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.