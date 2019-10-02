D'Orio and Scarfo Reassigned to Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) have reassigned goaltender Alex D'Orio from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). Additionally, forward Ryan Scarfo has been assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Wheeling.

A first-year pro, D'Orio appeared in two preseason games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and made 46 saves on 50 shots faced for a .920 save percentage and 2.46 goals against average. He also played in one regular season game for the Penguins last season, suffering a loss in his pro debut on Apr. 13, 2019 vs. Bridgeport.

Prior to turning pro, the undrafted, 20-year-old netminder split the 2018-19 season between the Québec Major Junior Hockey League's Saint John Sea Dogs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. D'Orio recorded a 21-23-4 record with the two clubs, along with a combined .889 save percentage, 3.57 goals against average and two shutouts. In the 2019 QMJHL Playoffs, D'Orio improved his numbers to a .910 save percentage and 2.47 goals against average in seven games with Baie-Comeau.

Scarfo, 25, is coming off of his rookie season during which he was traded by the Belleville Senators to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 5, 2018. Scarfo played 25 games with the Penguins, posting a goal and six assists for seven points in that time. In 44 career AHL games, Scarfo has registered 11 points (3G-8A).

The North Chelmsford, Massachusetts native spent four years at Union College prior to turning pro and led the team in goals (20) and points (36) during his senior season with the Dutchmen. His breakout season in his final year of college hockey saw him named to the ECAC's Third All-Star Team in 2018.

