Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

October 2, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





STOCKTON, Calif. - Hockey fans can experience the fun and excitement of the Stockton Heat's 2019-20 season, the 15th year of hockey in Stockton, with single-game tickets available now online and at the Stockton Arena box office.

Starting today, Heat fans can join in on the celebration of the Stockton's anniversary campaign by purchasing seats for any game on the schedule, including annual favorites Star Wars Night, Teddy Bear Toss and Military Appreciation Night and new exciting themes such as Flash Back Fridays, 15th Anniversary celebrations on the 15th day of each month, a specialty wine-themed night and more. The team's full schedule, including game-night themes and giveaways, is available here.

Single-game tickets start at $16 and will have an addition charge of $1 for day-of-game purchases. Advance-purchase prices are:

Upper End Zone - $16 (select games only)

Upper Premium - $21

Lower End Zone - $21

Lower Premium - $27

Glass - $37

Club - $37

Fans can save money on box office and Ticketmaster servicing fees by purchasing a Heat365 Membership, available in Full-Season (34 games), Half-Season (20 games) and Quarter-Season (10 games) packages. In-Shape Flex Packs are also available and include eight undated ticket vouchers with two guest passes to Stockton area In-Shape locations included.

Questions? Call or text the Heat at 209.373.1500 for assistance.

For all the latest on the Heat, follow the team on Twitter (@ahlheat), Instagram (ahlheat), Facebook (Stockton Heat) and LinkedIn (Stockton Heat Hockey Club), download the team's free mobile app (Stockton Heat) and keep checking in to StocktonHeat.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.