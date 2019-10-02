Players to Watch: 2019-20

It's a new Belleville Senators season and with it, there's a number of new faces to join the returnees from last year.

More than half of the Sens' roster would be making their Belleville debuts when they hit the ice in Toronto on Saturday for the 2019-20 season opener.

And with that, there are many players to keep an eye on this year, from rookies to veterans who will be looking to lead Belleville to its first ever playoff berth.

Jack Rodewald

Rodewald is all over the Sens' all-time record books as in two years with the team, the 25-year-old has the most goals (37) and points (72) in Belleville history. He's also lethal on special teams: his three short-handed goals are the most in team history while his 10 power play markers last year were a team high.

Nick Paul

Like Rodewald, Paul is a veteran of two seasons in Belleville and owns top three spots all-time in goals (30), assists (36) and points (66). His 13 power play goals are the most in team history and that's amidst playing 31 games for Ottawa over the past two seasons.

Logan Brown

Coming off of a outstanding rookie campaign in which he notched 42 points (14 goals) last season, Brown finds himself back in Belleville, at least for now. His five game-winning goals last year were tied for first on the team while his season-high eight-game point streak last year saw him tally 15 points in the process.

Jordan Szwarz

New to the Sens this year, Szwarz is not a stranger to the AHL as he's got 432 career games under his belt. He's a leader too: he's captained Providence and Portland before and adds a scoring touch with 260 points including a career high 23 goals last season with the Bruins.

Alex Formenton/Josh Norris/Jonathan Davidsson

These three rookies will be all over the Senators offence all year long as they make their long-awaited professional debuts in Canada. Formenton has had a taste of pro hockey with games in Ottawa and Belleville but 2019-20 will be his first full season. Norris heads to Belleville from the University of Michigan while Davidsson makes the jump full-time to North America from Sweden. These three will be must watch this year.

Jordan Murray

The most prolific scoring defenceman in Sens history, Murray re-upped with the Sens in the offseason. His 49 points are the most by a Sens blueliner and back in the Sens' inaugural season, was the first player in team history to score a hat-trick.

Max Lajoie

The 20-year-old was a standout as an AHL rookie in the Sens' inaugural season playing 56 games and notching 15 points. He played just three times in Belleville last season as he suited up 56 times with Ottawa but as of now, is back in Belleville to start his third professional season as a familiar face on the back end.

Marcus Hogberg

Belleville MVP in 2018-19, Hogberg returns for what should be his final AHL season after signing a two-year extension in the summer that becomes a one-way deal for 2020-21. Hogberg was lights out last year, setting franchise records in every major goaltending category for the Sens.

