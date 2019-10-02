Wolf Pack Roster Updated

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury today announced the following changes to the Wolf Pack's training camp roster:

Assigned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers:

Forwards (1): Boo Nieves

Loaned by the Wolf Pack to Maine (ECHL):

Forwards (1): Lewis Zerter-Gossage

The Pack roster now includes 24 players, 14 forwards, eight defensemen and two goaltenders:

Goal (2): Adam Huska, Igor Shesterkin

Defense (8): Brandon Crawley, Sean Day, Mason Geertsen, Joey Keane, Ryan Lindgren, Vincent LoVerde, Darren Raddysh, Jeff Taylor

Forwards (14): Matt Beleskey, Filip Chytil, Phil DiGiuseppe, Steven Fogarty, Gabriel Fontaine, Tim Gettinger, Ryan Gropp, Nick Jones, Vitali Kravtsov, Vinni Lettieri, Ville Meskanen, Patrick Newell, Boo Nieves, Danny O'Regan

The Wolf Pack open their 2019-20 regular season this Saturday, October 5, with a home-ice contest vs. the defending Calder Cup-champion Charlotte Checkers. Faceoff is 7:00 PM. Tickets for that game, and all 2019-20 Wolf Pack home games, are on sale now at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

To speak with a Wolf Pack representative about season or group tickets, or any of the Wolf Pack's many ticketing options, call (860) 722-9425. To visit the Wolf Pack on line, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

