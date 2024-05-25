One Out From Sweep, Stormers Fall

May 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Like most of his Lancaster bullpen mates, Max Green has had a tough start to the season.

Until, that is, they have to make a start.

Green threw the longest appearance of his professional career on Saturday afternoon, a five-inning spot start, leading the Stormers to a 7-2 victory over the Long Island Ducks in the opener of a split doubleheader at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. The game was scheduled for seven innings.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Stormers, who had not won since a 13-2 decision over York one week ago.

Green (1-3) struck out nine and walked none while limiting Long Island to three singles in the five-inning stint. Ryan McBroom reached the lefty for a two-out single to left in the bottom of the first inning. Green retired the next 11 Ducks, including one stretch where he struck out six in a row.

Lancaster's bats, as well as Long Island's defense, provided more than ample support for Green's performance. The Stormers picked up an unearned run in the first as Trace Loehr walked and stole second. Chris Proctor singled to the hole at shortstop, and Loehr was able to race home and score when Manuel Geraldo's throw skipped by Chance Sisco for the first of three Long Island errors.

The third inning brought six more runs off Charlie Neuweiler (0-2). With one out, Proctor singled to right. A bad pickoff attempt sent Proctor to third. Following a walk to Joseph Carpenter, Shawon Dunston, Jr. lined a single to left for a 2-0 lead. Chad Sedio was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Justin Farmer walked to force home a run.

Gaige Howard delivered the biggest hit of the afternoon, a three-run triple to left center. He would score Lancaster's final run on a Nick Lucky single into right.

Tyler Dearden spoiled the shutout bid with one out in the bottom of the seventh, reaching reliever Carter Raffield with a pinch hit home run to center field.

The second game of the doubleheader is scheduled for 6:35. Lancaster will send Jack Labosky (1-0) to the hill against lefty Mike Montgomery (0-1). Fans may view the game on FloBaseball, starting at 6:30.

NOTES: Proctor went 3-for-3, his fifth game with three or more hits...He finished the afternoon at .359...Howard's triple was his first extra base hit of May...The Stormers still have not tossed a shutout on the season...Three pitchers out of Lancaster's bullpen (Bremer, Sylk and Green) have combined to throw 16 shutout innings in their first starts.

Subject: Lan 7, LI 2 (G1, box)

Game Date: 05/25/2024

Lancaster Stormers 7 AT Long Island Ducks 2

YTD YTD

Lancaster AB R H BI AVG Long Island AB R H BI AVG

Lucky, N SS 4 0 1 1 .300 Geraldo, M SS 3 0 0 0 .306

Loehr, T 2B 3 1 0 0 .294 Castillo, I 2B 3 0 0 0 .246

Proctor, C C 3 1 3 0 .359 McBroom, R RF 3 0 1 0 .220

Barranca, A C 0 0 0 0 .000 Sisco, C 1B 3 0 0 0 .218

Carpenter, J 1B 3 1 1 0 .242 Gomez, H DH 3 1 1 0 .306

Dunston Jr., S LF 4 1 1 1 .253 Higgins, K 3B 2 0 1 0 .208

Sedio, C 3B 2 1 0 0 .216 Dearden, T PH 1 1 1 2 .379

Farmer, J CF 3 1 0 1 .191 Waite, J C 2 0 1 0 .143

Howard, G RF 4 1 2 3 .220 Antonini, A PH 1 0 0 0 .325

Kasser, K DH 4 0 0 0 .000 Smith, C CF 3 0 0 0 .240

Kelly, S LF 2 0 0 0 .235

30 7 8 6 26 2 5 2

Lancaster 1 0 6 0 0 0 0 - 7 8 0

Long Island 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 2 5 3

3B--Howard, G RF (1). HR--Dearden, T PH (5). RBI--Lucky, N SS (13), Dunston

Jr., S LF (10), Farmer, J CF (3), Howard, G RF 3 (9), TOTALS 6 (0),

Dearden, T PH 2 (16), TOTALS 2 (0). HP--Sedio, C 3B (3). SB--Loehr, T 2B

(3), Proctor, C C (13), Dunston Jr., S LF (13), Howard, G RF (7).

E--Geraldo, M SS (7), Neuweiler, C P 2 (2).

LOB--Lancaster 8, Long Island 3.

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Lancaster

Green, M (W,1-3) 5.0 3 0 0 0 9 0 7.88

Raffield, C 2.0 2 2 2 0 2 1 6.35

7 5 2 2 0 11 1

Long Island

Neuweiler, C (L,0-2) 6.0 8 7 6 4 2 0 9.15

Guerrero, M 1.0 0 0 0 1 2 0 6.00

7 8 7 6 5 4 0

PB--Waite, J. HB--Neuweiler, C (1). SO--Lucky, N, Sedio, C, Farmer, J,

Kasser, K, Geraldo, M 2, Castillo, I, McBroom, R, Sisco, C, Waite, J,

Antonini, A, Smith, C 3, Kelly, S. BB--Loehr, T, Proctor, C, Carpenter, J,

Sedio, C, Farmer, J. BF--Green, M 18 (72), Raffield, C 8 (51), Neuweiler, C

32 (102), Guerrero, M 4 (30). P-S--Green, M 69-50, Raffield, C 29-18,

Neuweiler, C 122-70, Guerrero, M 17-10.

T--2:08. A--3967

Weather: Clear, 75 Degrees

Plate Umpire - John Grasso, Field Umpire #1 - Eric Carmona, Field Umpire #3 - Silvio Martinez Jr.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.