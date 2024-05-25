Rockers' Leibrandt Headed to Reds

May 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers left-handed pitcher Brandon Leibrandt has had his contract acquired by the Cincinnati Reds. Leibrandt becomes the third High Point player this season to have their contract purchased by a Major League organization.

Leibrandt is 2-0 this season and his ERA of 0.93 is the second-best in the Atlantic League. He has thrown 19.1 innings and allowed just 12 hits and seven walks while striking out 24.

The 33rd Rocker player to move onto a Major League organization or foreign team, Leibrandt joins right-handed pitchers Kyle Barraclough and Peter Solomon who each had their contracts acquired by the Texas Rangers.

