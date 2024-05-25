Late Game Rally Comes up Short, Legends Lose 6-5

May 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

LEXINGTON, KY - Another offense-heavy start at Legends Field where the score was 4 - 4 after 3 innings, turns into a bullpen duel where the Legends score just one more run in the 9th inning. Hitting coach Mikey Reynolds, playing center field tonight, made the play of the night in the 1st inning with a run-saving diving play deep in center field. He also added a double, two walks, and a run to his line. Kole Cottam sees his batting average jump to .377 on the year after another 2-hit performance including a home run and 3 RBIs. Elio Serrano and Luis De La Rosa Combine to throw the first 7 innings, and De La Rosa picked up the loss on the mound. For Hagerstown, the win streak improves to 3 after taking the lead in the 5th inning via a former Kentucky Wild Health Genome, Welington Dotel, in his return to Legends Field. Winning pitcher Marvin Gorgas throws 5 and 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs and striking out 5 before turning the ball over to the bullpen. A combination of Brett Matthews, Edubray Ramos, and Taylor Lepard threw the next 2 and 1/3 innings allowing just 1 hit and no runs. Closing pitcher Rafael Kelley fended off the Legends late game rally after allowing a run to come across on 2 hits and a walk. The Legends move to 6-20 on the year, while Hagerstown improves to 9-18, just a half-game out of 4th in the north, and currently hold the second-longest win streak in the league at 3. The Legends are back in action Sunday, May 26th at 7:00 PM for Game 3 of this 4 game set.

