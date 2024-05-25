Stormers Shut Down Ducks in Game One of Twin Bill

May 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lancaster Stormers 7-2 in seven innings on Saturday afternoon in the second game of a four-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

An infield single by Chris Proctor coupled with a throwing error gave Lancaster a 1-0 lead in the first inning. A six-run third inning, highlighted by Gaige Howard's three-run triple and RBI singles from Shawon Dunston Jr. and Nick Lucky, made it 7-0. Long Island broke up the shutout bid in the bottom of the seventh when Tyler Dearden launched a pinch-hit two-run home run to center field.

Green (1-3) earned the win, tossing five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out nine batters. Neuweiler (0-2) took the loss, conceding seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks with two strikeouts over six innings. Miguel Guerrero struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning for the Flock.

The Ducks and Stormers continue their four-game set later today with the nightcap of a day/night doubleheader. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular. It's also a Long Island MacArthur Airport Lucky Seat Saturday! During the game, one lucky fan will win two round trip tickets on Breeze Airways to any of their six non-stop destinations from MacArthur Airport. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (0-1, 6.94) toes the rubber for the Long Island against Lancaster righty Jack Labosky (1-0, 2.25).

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX . Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball .

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.