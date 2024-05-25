Welcome Back Wells: Southpaw Makes First Start Since 2022, Leads Gastonia to 4th Straight Win

May 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Gastonia Baseball Club News Release







Nick Wells made 30 relief appearances for Gastonia in 2023.

The left-hander's last start was in the summer of 2022, with Southern Maryland.

Almost two years later, Wells made the start on Friday night in his 2024 debut against the Blue Crabs, and he was spectacular.

Wells went four scoreless, hitless innings against his former team to help Gastonia win its fourth straight game, defeating Southern Maryland 8-3.

Although the lefty has only made three starts since 2019, he's confident in his ability to be among the starters on the Gastonia staff. After all, he trained in the offseason to be able to do so.

"This year, I've added two pitches," Wells said. "And I was like, 'Well, I'm throwing five pitches now... let's give it a whirl as a starter and see what happens.'"

The two pitches: sweeper and splitter.

The addition of those two pitches allows Wells to use his four-seamer and cutter more effectively because hitters have to beware of the offspeed, of which he has more at his disposal now. This was seen in Gastonia's win on Friday night.

"The cutter was working," Wells said. "I was getting ahead of a lot of guys, staying ahead, just trying to keep them off balance between the heater, the cutter. Mixed in the sweeper now and then."

Wells is hoping to remain a starter for the Club, and it's safe to say he nailed his audition.

While Wells was striking out six Blue Crabs hitters and not allowing a hit, the Gastonia offense was helping out the starter by scoring eight runs over the first four innings against Ian Kahaloa.

The offense was powered by three homers against the right-hander.

Justin Wylie got the party started in the second inning, blasting a ball that hit the top of the left-center field wall and carried over to make it 2-0 Gastonia.

The Club then went back-to-back an inning later.

Jake Gatewood hit his third long ball in two games. The third baseman's ninth homer of the season was a no-doubter, clearing the left-field fence and making it a 4-0 game.

Patrick Mazeika then followed up, pulling a deep drive to right for his seventh of the year to give Gastonia a 5-0 cushion.

After Gastonia scored three more runs in the fourth, right-hander Sean Poppen came on in relief of Wells.

Poppen allowed a three-run dinger to Southern Maryland leadoff hitter Matt Hibbert in the fifth. But after the homer, Poppen settled down.

The former big leaguer ended up giving his team four innings, just allowing the three runs from the Hibbert homer. Poppen recorded five strikeouts and only walked one batter.

Gastonia cruised to the 8-3 win, taking the first game of the four-game Memorial Day Weekend set.

The Club is 10 games over .500 at 18-8, still alone atop the South Division and they've won 10 of their past 11 contests.

Game 2 between Gastonia and Southern Maryland is on Saturday at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 25, 2024

Welcome Back Wells: Southpaw Makes First Start Since 2022, Leads Gastonia to 4th Straight Win - Gastonia Baseball Club

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.