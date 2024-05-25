Ducks Stun Stormers with Ninth Inning Rally

May 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Stormers 4-1 in waddle-off fashion on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series and nightcap of a day/night doubleheader at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Stormers plated the game's first run in the second inning on a two-out RBI single to right field by Gaige Howard. It stayed that way until the bottom of the ninth when the Ducks rallied for the win. After back-to-back one-out singles by Ryan McBroom and Chance Sisco, Aaron Antonini tied the game at one with a two-out RBI single through the right side. Ivan Castillo then hit the next pitch over the left-center field fence for a walk-off three-run home run.

Ducks starter Mike Montgomery did not factor into the decision but tossed seven innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and a walk while striking out five. Sam Delaplane (3-1) picked up the win after retiring the side in order in the ninth, striking out one. Stormers starter Jack Labosky (1-1) suffered the loss, surrendering three runs on 10 hits in eight and two-thirds innings while striking out eight.

Castillo led the Ducks offense with two hits, three RBIs and a run. McBroom and Sisco each added two hits and a run.

The Ducks and Stormers wrap up their four-game set on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Sunday Family Funday, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Prior to the game, fans are invited to have a catch on the field from 12:40 to 1:00. Following the game, fans are welcome back down to the field to take part in Kids Run the Bases. Right-hander Stephen Woods Jr. (1-2, 7.59) gets the ball for the Ducks against Stormers righty Nile Ball (3-1, 3.49).

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time . For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

