Dirty Birds Win in Walk-Off Fashion

May 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds defeated the High Point Rockers Saturday night in extra innings. The Birds had a 5-1 lead entering the ninth inning, but the Rockers tied the game after Cristofer Ogando gave up three walks and 1 hit.

Left-handed reliever Edison Suriel pitched the top of the 10th inning for the Dirty Birds. The Rockers were poised to score with runners on the corners and just one out. High Point's DJ Burt lined out to right fielder Tillman Pugh, who threw out Jake Washer trying to score on the line out. That inning ending double play was all the momentum the Dirty Birds needed.

In the bottom of the tenth, veteran catcher Rusber Estrada hit the winning double to score Jared Carr from second base. The much-needed win ties up the series with two games left to play. Tomorrow, the Rockers and Dirty Birds will face off in a doubleheader starting at 4:05pm at GoMart Ballpark.

