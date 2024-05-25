Revs Back in Tie for First After Rain Shortened Loss

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution were not able to extend their first-place lead as the Staten Island FerryHawks took advantage of a rain-shortened six-inning affair, winning 3-0 at WellSpan Park in front of 4,957 fans on Saturday night.

Starters Will Stewart and Christian Capuano traded zeroes over the first three innings. Stewart worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the second while Capuano stranded five across his first three frames.

Stewart retired the first two in the top half of the fourth inning, but Staten Island proceeded to rattle off four straight two-out hits. Among those hits was a two-run homer by Ben Norman to left center field which broke the scoreless tie and put the FerryHawks up 2-0.

Looking to rally, the Revs loaded the bases with one out including a leadoff double just inside the first base bag by Colton Welker. Capuano struck out Matt McDermott before getting Donovan Casey to ground out to first base to end the threat.

Staten Island got an unearned insurance run after chasing Stewart in the sixth. Stewart gave up a double to Norman and hit Korry Howell before being lifted for Michael Horrell. After a passed ball moved runners up to second and third, Drew Maggi hit a ball to the warning track in left center field for a sacrifice fly, moving the Hawks lead to 3-0.

Before the Revs could come to bat in the bottom half of the inning, the tarp was put on the field with persistent lightning in the area and rain approaching. After a lengthy delay, the game was called.

With the two teams now even in first place at 16-11, York will send lefty Ethan Lindow to the mound on Sunday for a 2 PM start, opposed by Mike Shawaryn for Staten Island. It is a Sunday Funday by Weis Markets and Countdown to Kindergarten presented by L&E Playhouse featuring a Bluey Appearance. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: The 16-11 record is still the best 27-game start in Revs history. The shutout loss is the first by the Revs since Opening Night. David Washington lost a 19-game hitting streak in the shortened contest. McDermott extended his hitting streak to 12 games with his league-leading 38th hit and stole his league-leading 15th bag; he now has a league-best 24-game on-base streak including all 23 games he's played with York and has hit safely in 21 of those 23 contests. York signed infielder Brandt Broussard before the game; Broussard made his debut playing third base on Saturday night and went 0-for-1 with a walk while handling three ground balls including starting a pair of double plays. A former LSU Tiger, Broussard is in his second Atlantic League season after serving as Lexington's second baseman last season.

