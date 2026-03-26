NWSL National Women's Soccer League

One Day We'll Say "This Was NWSL in the 20s"

Published on March 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) YouTube Video


Admin will be 80 years old still yelling about these goals and we're not sorry.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026


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