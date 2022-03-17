Once More, with Feeling: Lions Host Growlers Tonight

March 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







The Lions are back on the ice again this evening when they'll be taking on the Newfoundland Growlers. It marks the seventh time the Growlers have played at Colisée Vidéotron this season. The teams faced off against one another in Newfoundland for four games between March 9-13, and the Lions left with a 1-3-0 record against their Canadian rivals.

Last night it was the Worcester Railers who were visiting Trois-Rivières: It was a close contest, with the New Englanders leaving town with the two points.

Tonight the Lions hit the ice for the second time within 48 hours. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m.

Fans who can't make it to the game can catch all the action on FloSports.

Players to watch:

The Lions' Olivier Archambault has 47 points in 40 games played this season.

Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien has 59 points in the 39 games he has played.

