Growlers Top the Lions 4-1

The Growlers topped the Trois-Rivières Lions once again Thursday night by a score of 4-1 in front of over 2,000 fans at Colisée Vidéotron in Trois-Rivières.

Shawn St-Amant of the Lions opened the scoring 12:49 into the first and the confident Lions held the Growlers to just 3 shots on net to close out the first 20 minutes of play.

The second period showcased a more offensive Growlers squad as Riley McCourt and Ben Finkelstein both found the back of the net, blasting pucks behind the Lions starting goalie, Philippe Desrosiers.

The thrid also featured two Growlers goal scorers, Pavel Gogolev and Jeremy McKenna. Growlers goalie Keith Petruzzelli turned aside all of the shots he faced in the second and third periods of play to secure a 4-1 victory for the surging Growlers.

Quick Hits

Pavel Gogolev has goals in five straight Growlers games.

Keith Petruzzelli made 21 saves in the win.

With the loss, the Lions have fallen outside of playoff positioning.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - B. Finkelstein

2. NFL - J. McKenna

3. TR - S. St-Amant

