Nazarian Returns from AHL; Icemen Add Rookie Sam Sternschein

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that forward Ara Nazarian has returned to the Icemen from loan to the AHL's Rochester Americans. In addition, the Icemen have agreed to terms with forward Sam Sternschein.

Nazarian, 25, has posted 25 points (8g, 17a) in 33 games with the Icemen this season. He has registered three points (2g, 1a) in 14 appearances during his two call-ups with Rochester this season. Nazarian scored a goal in his AHL debut on December 29 against Providence. Nazarian led the Icemen in scoring last season with a balanced 51 points (25g, 26a). Prior to his professional career, the 5-9, 185-pound forward posted 74 points (33g, 41a) during four collegiate seasons at the University of New Hampshire from 2015-2019.

Sternschein, 23, joins the Icemen after concluding his senior season at Boston College where he logged three assists in 24 games. Prior to Boston College, the 6-2, 205-pound rookie forward also played four seasons at Penn State University from 2017-2021, totaling 42 points (28g, 14a).

The Icemen are back in action on home ice this Friday, Saturday and Sunday when they play host to the Atlanta Gladiators for Military Weekend. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 3:00 p.m. for Sunday's contest.

