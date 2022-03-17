Game Day Preview: Americans Host Tulsa, 7:05 PM

March 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), battle the Tulsa Oilers tonight on St Patrick's Day. The Americans split with Tulsa last weekend in Oklahoma. Allen beat Wichita last night 4-1 in Allen. The Americans travel to Wichita after tonight's game for a Friday night battle in Kansas. Tickets for all remaining home games are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:35 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Next Home Game: Sunday, March 20th vs. Wichita.

Back on Track: The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, won the first of three games against the Wichita Thunder this week with a 4-1 victory on Wednesday night in Allen. The Americans jumped out to a 2-0 first period lead and held Wichita to just 11 shots through 40 minutes of play.

When the Americans outshoot the opposition: The Americans are 11-3-1 when outshooting their opponent this season. Jack Combs leads the Americans in shots with 166. Branden Troock has 146 and Chad Costello rounds out the top three with 140.

RED HOT: Americans forward JC Campagna has 10 goals in 13 games since returning to Allen. He has seven points in his last five games. He scored his 10th of the season on Wednesday night against Wichita.

When Striking First: The Americans are 16-8-3-1 when scoring the first goal of the game. Chad Costello leads the Americans this season in First Goals with four.

Comparing Allen and Tulsa:

Allen Americans:

Home: 14-11-2-0

Away: 11-12-4-1

Overall: 25-23-6-1

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Allen Americans Team Leaders:

Goals: (24) Chad Costello

Assists: (39) Chad Costello

Points: (63) Chad Costello

+/-: (+18) Kris Myllari

PIM: (94) Darian Skeoch

Tulsa Oilers:

Home: 16-12-1-1

Road: 11-13-2-1

Overall: 27-25-2-2

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Tulsa Oilers Team Leaders:

Goals: (25) Dylan Sadowy

Assists: (25) Dylan Sadowy

Points: (50) Dylan Sadowy

+/-: (+16) Mike McKee

PIM: (90) Jimmy Soper

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.