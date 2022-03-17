Oilers Win Crucial Game against Americans

ALLEN, TX - The Oilers defeated their rivals, the Allen Americans, 5-2 at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Thursday night.

Both teams left the opening period scoreless, with Tulsa producing 11 shots to Allen's nine.

Jackson Leef broke the drought 8:17 into the middle period, beating Francis Marrotte through the five hole. Alex Kromm followed up 1:51 later, ripping a bomb from inside the right circle, extending the Oilers' lead to two. The line continued to dominate 1:59 after the second goal, with Jimmy Soper firing home a rebound on the short side, setting the score 3-0 in Tulsa's favor.

Spencer Asachuk tapped home a power-play goal just 49 seconds into the final frame, bringing the score 3-1. Joshua Winquist unleashed a slap shot in the low slot 5:19 into the period, pulling Allen within one. Eddie Matsushima finished a seam pass from Max Golod 1:43 after Winquist's goal, restoring the Oilers' lead to 4-2. Jack Doremus iced the game, scoring an empty-net goal in his first game back from the AHL. Leef got the assist on Doremus' goal, giving him a three-point night.

Tulsa returns to the BOK Center, squaring off against the Toledo Walleye on Saturday, March 19. The game is Alzheimer's Awareness night, benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.

