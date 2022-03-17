ECHL Transactions - March 17
March 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 17, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Nick Ford, F
Dominick Sacco, F
Kalamazoo:
Tyler Kobryn, F
South Carolina:
Bryce Martin, D
Wichita:
Carson Vance, D
Worcester:
Artur Terchiyev, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve
Delete Dawson Butt, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Gabe Guertler, F activated from reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Max Balinson, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Max Balinson, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve
Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve
Delete Craig Wyszomirski, F suspended by team
Fort Wayne:
Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica
Greenville:
Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Delete Justin Nachbaur, F recalled by Charlotte
Delete Brett Kemp, F recalled by Ontario
Indy:
Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford
Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Ara Nazarian, F returned from loan to Rochester
Add Sam Sternschein, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Ryan Cook, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)
Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland
Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on reserve
Delete Michael Davies, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Kansas City:
Add Garrett Klee, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve
Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Olsen, F recalled by Stockton
Newfoundland:
Add Marc Johnstone, F returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)
Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Lukas Parik, G activated from reserve
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Seth Barton, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Delete Billy Christopoulos, G placed on reserve
Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Arturs Silovs, G assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver
Add Max Kaufman, F assigned by Laval
Delete Hayden Shaw, D placed on reserve
Delete Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)
Tulsa:
Add Jack Doremus, F returned from loan to Rochester
Delete Darren McCormick, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Matteo Gennaro, F placed on reserve
