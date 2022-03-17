ECHL Transactions - March 17

March 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 17, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Nick Ford, F

Dominick Sacco, F

Kalamazoo:

Tyler Kobryn, F

South Carolina:

Bryce Martin, D

Wichita:

Carson Vance, D

Worcester:

Artur Terchiyev, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Branden Troock, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Hall, F placed on reserve

Delete Dawson Butt, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Gabe Guertler, F activated from reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Max Balinson, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Max Balinson, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve

Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve

Delete Craig Wyszomirski, F suspended by team

Fort Wayne:

Add Joe Masonius, D assigned by Utica

Greenville:

Delete Shawn Cameron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Delete Justin Nachbaur, F recalled by Charlotte

Delete Brett Kemp, F recalled by Ontario

Indy:

Add Chad Yetman, F assigned by Rockford

Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Ara Nazarian, F returned from loan to Rochester

Add Sam Sternschein, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Ryan Cook, D added to active roster (traded from Adirondack)

Add Olivier LeBlanc, D assigned by Cleveland

Delete Tyler Rockwell, D placed on reserve

Delete Michael Davies, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Kansas City:

Add Garrett Klee, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

Delete Jesse Mychan, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Olsen, F recalled by Stockton

Newfoundland:

Add Marc Johnstone, F returned from loan to Toronto (AHL)

Add Jeremy McKenna, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Derian Plouffe, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Lukas Parik, G activated from reserve

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Seth Barton, D assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F activated from reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Delete Billy Christopoulos, G placed on reserve

Delete Devon Paliani, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/10)

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Arturs Silovs, G assigned from Abbotsford by Vancouver

Add Max Kaufman, F assigned by Laval

Delete Hayden Shaw, D placed on reserve

Delete Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/17)

Tulsa:

Add Jack Doremus, F returned from loan to Rochester

Delete Darren McCormick, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Matteo Gennaro, F assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Matteo Gennaro, F placed on reserve

