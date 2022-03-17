Everblades Donate Blackout Jersey Auction Proceeds to the Passion Foundation

ESTERO, Fla. - Over the weekend, the Florida Everblades sported specialty blackout jerseys in a 6-5 win over the Orlando Solar Bears on March 12. The jerseys were auctioned off on the DASH Auction App in a five-day auction from March 9-13, ultimately raising a grand total of $23,330. All net proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Passion Foundation.

"Once again, the partnership with the Everblades has been a huge success and it goes to show how much the fans care about this team and the SW Florida community," said Jonathan Parla, co-founder of The Passion Foundation. "I know Tara is smiling down and celebrating this big win!"

The Passion's Foundation's mission is to provide shade structures over playgrounds to help protect children from the sun's harmful rays as well as help educate everyone on the effects of the sun and our skin.

"We are grateful to have been able to raise these funds to donate to our great partner, the Passion Foundation, through our Blackout jersey auction this past weekend," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "The Passion Foundation does so much for the Southwest Florida community by educating us all about the harmful effects of the sun. We are so thankful for our dedicated fans and DASH auction to be able to raise an incredible amount of funds for the Passion Foundation and their mission."

